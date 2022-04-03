Slovak Minister says ready to pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd April 2022 8:23 pm IST
Slovak Minister says ready to pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles
Representative Image

Bratislava: Slovakia cannot give up Russian gas and will pay for supplies in rubles if needed, Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Sunday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that all contracts for gas supplies with companies registered in “unfriendly” countries be settled only in rubles starting April 1.

“The [Russian] gas supplies cannot be stopped. So, although this might sound too pragmatic for some, if there is a condition to pay [for Russian gas] in rubles, we will pay in rubles,” Sulik told the Slovak television.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Pak: President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran Khan’s advice

Bratislava is purchasing about 85% of its gas from Russia, and even though diversification of supply is beneficial for the country, it will take several years to achieve, the minister noted.

Europe has about six weeks to settle the current issue with payments for Russian gas supplies, he said.

“I advocate that we act together on this issue within the framework of the European Union and seek a common solution. But we cannot be cut off from gas,” Sulik added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button