Slovak PM wounded in assassination attempt, PM Modi condemns incident

Robert Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe.

Published: 16th May 2024 11:22 am IST
Security officers move Slovak PM Robert Fico in a car after a shooting incident, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15, 2024. (REUTERS/AP Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock on Thursday at the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico, and condemned it as a cowardly and dastardly act.

Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe. The pro-Russian leader, 59, was reported to be fighting for his life after being hit in the stomach.

In a post on ‘X’, Modi said, “Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic.”

