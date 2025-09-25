Slovenia imposes travel ban on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Ljubljana: Slovenia on Thursday, September 25, announced a travel ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuters reported, citing the government.

The move marks the first time a European Union (EU) member state has targeted Israel’s leader with such a measure. It follows a series of steps taken by Ljubljana in recent months to distance itself from Israel’s war in Gaza.

In June 2024, Slovenia recognised Palestine as an independent state, joining Ireland, Norway and Spain. A month later, it barred two far-right Israeli ministers from entering the country, accusing them of making “genocidal statements” against Palestinians.

In August, Slovenia imposed an arms embargo on Israel and prohibited the import, export and transit of military equipment, as well as banning goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s nearly 23-month offensive in the enclave has killed more than 65,400 Palestinians, according to local authorities. Human rights groups and United Nations experts warn that the ongoing blockade has pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine and accuse Israel of atrocities amounting to genocide.

