Italy, Spain deploy navy vessels to assist Gaza aid flotilla after drone attacks

Italy and Spain have dispatched navy ships to aid a Gaza-bound flotilla after several of its vessels reportedly came under drone attacks off the coast of Greece.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona on August 31 to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge the Israeli blockade of Gaza, reported more than a dozen explosions around its vessels late on Tuesday, September 23.

The flotilla said “unidentified objects” caused damage on deck during the incident near the Greek island of Crete.

Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed that the multi-purpose frigate Fasan, part of Operation Mare Sicuro, had been authorised to provide immediate assistance. “The vessel is already en route to the area for possible rescue operations,” Crosetto said in a statement.

The Minister condemned the attack, describing the drone strikes as carried out by “currently unidentified perpetrators” and emphasised that peaceful demonstrations consistent with international law must be protected.

"In merito all’attacco subito nelle scorse ore dalle imbarcazioni della Sumud Flotilla @GlobalSumudF, a bordo delle quali si trovano anche cittadini italiani, condotto mediante l’impiego di droni da parte di autori al momento non identificati, non si può che esprimere la più dura… pic.twitter.com/KFRefcoKHL — Ministero Difesa (@MinisteroDifesa) September 24, 2025

Crosetto also informed Italy’s ambassador and military attaché in Tel Aviv, as well as the Crisis Unit of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about the situation.

Shortly after Italy’s announcement on Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain will also deploy a patrol vessel “with all necessary resources” to protect and assist the flotilla on its journey to Gaza.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Sanchez added. “The Spanish government demands that international law be complied with and that the right of our citizens to navigate the Mediterranean safely be respected.”

El Gobierno de España exige que se cumpla la ley internacional y que se respete el derecho de sus ciudadanos a navegar por el Mediterráneo en condiciones de seguridad.



Mañana mismo zarpará desde Cartagena un buque de acción marítima equipado con todos los medios por si fuese… pic.twitter.com/FRR6FNMRBV — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 24, 2025

The flotilla currently comprises 51 vessels, most of which are stationed near Crete. Earlier, ships waiting to join the flotilla were reportedly targeted in two suspected drone attacks off Tunisia. Among the participants boarding in North Africa was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The flotilla aims to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and highlight the plight of its residents amid the ongoing blockade.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include Spain’s announcement that it will deploy a patrol vessel to protect and assist the Gaza-bound flotilla.