Gaza aid flotilla targeted by ‘multiple drone’ attacks

The Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), carrying humanitarian aid and international activists, has reported coming under multiple drone attacks while sailing near the Greek coast.

In a statement posted on social media, the organisers said more than 15 drones had targeted the flotilla’s vessels from late Tuesday, September 23, into the early hours of Wednesday, September 24.

Explosions were heard, unidentified objects were dropped, and communications were jammed in at least nine attacks on eight boats.

“We will not be intimidated. These tactics will not deter us from our mission to deliver aid to Gaza and break the illegal siege,” the organisers said, calling on the Greek Coast Guard to safeguard “every vessel and every human life” within its search and rescue zone.

Videos shared on social media accounts showed explosions at sea, with activists urging international attention.

In a Instagram post, US participant Greg Stoker, sailing near Crete, said a quadcopter dropped a device on his deck. “Our VHF radio was hijacked by adversarial comms, and they started playing Abba,” he reported.

German human rights activist Yasemin Acar confirmed that five boats had been attacked. “We are carrying only humanitarian aid. We have no weapons. Israel is starving a whole population,” she said in a video.

She captioned a video on Instagram saying,“Sumud Flotilla was bombed off the coast of Europe. This is not just an attack on a flotilla, it’s an attack on humanity. We are a non-violent humanitarian mission bringing aid to Gaza. They tried to stop us with drones and explosives. We will not be silenced. We will not back down. Because Gaza can’t wait. Because justice cannot be delayed. Because Palestine will be free.”

Brazilian activist Thiago Avila added that four vessels were struck by drones “throwing devices” shortly before another explosion was heard in the background.

Former Pakistani senator, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, who is aboard the flotilla has posted a message on X, saying that “resolve is strong, we will not bow down, our morale is high and we will reach Gaza”.

He added, “The global community should take notice of the Israeli racist illegitimate state’s drone attacks on the peaceful, legal humanitarian aid convoy of the Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza. The Government of Pakistan should raise this issue on nternational forums. Gaza, we are coming.”

Franco-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan, also on board, appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron via social media, noting that several dozen French nationals were on the flotilla and insisting the attacks must cease.

Israel has not commented on the reports of drone strikes, explosions or communication jamming. On Tuesday, however, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the flotilla of “pursuing a violent course of action” and claimed its members were “serving Hamas rather than the people in Gaza.”

In a post on X, the ministry urged the flotilla to hand its aid to Israel for transfer to Gaza through the nearby Ashkelon Marina, a proposal the organisers rejected.

“If the flotilla continues to reject Israel’s peaceful proposal, Israel will take the necessary measures to prevent its entry into the combat zone and to stop any violation of a lawful naval blockade, while making every possible effort to ensure the safety of its passengers,” the ministry added.

The flotilla, consisting of 51 boats, set sail from Barcelona on August 31 with the declared goal of challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian supplies. While high-profile figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese are part of the wider flotilla.

It had earlier faced suspected drone attacks while docked off Tunisia before resuming its Mediterranean voyage.

The GSF represents the largest attempt yet to breach the 18-year Israeli blockade of Gaza.

This is not the first instance of activists facing attacks while attempting to breach Israel’s blockade of Gaza; a vessel reported drone strikes in international waters near Malta in May.