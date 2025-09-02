Israel considers placing Greta Thunberg in terror detention if flotilla reaches Gaza

Tel Aviv: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg could face detention in high-security prison facilities if she attempts to enter Gaza aboard a humanitarian flotilla, Israeli daily Israel Hayom reported.

Thunberg set sail from Barcelona on August 31 on the Global Sumud Flotilla, described by organisers as the largest solidarity mission yet, carrying aid supplies to the blockaded enclave. The mission is expected to be joined by other boats along the route.

The high-profile mission includes Irish actor Liam Cunningham, known for his role in Game of Thrones, and Ada Colau, the former mayor of Barcelona.

Israel is preparing to intercept the flotilla before it reaches Gaza, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly drafting plans to send detained activists to Ktzi’ot and Damon detention centres, where convicted militants are held.

Thunberg’s participation comes weeks after her arrest aboard the Madleen flotilla in June, when Israeli forces intercepted the vessel in international waters. At the time, she accused Israel of “kidnapping” her and 11 other passengers, adding that they were fully aware of the risks involved in attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

Israel has maintained a naval blockade on Gaza since 2007, a policy it says is aimed at preventing weapons smuggling. Activists accuse the measure of deepening the humanitarian crisis, which has worsened amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the territory.