Slovenia officially recognises Palestine as a state

The Slovenian government has officially announced the recognition of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.

The announcement comes after 52 members of the 90-member parliament voted in favor of recognition on Tuesday, June 4. The remaining lawmakers have voted against the proposed amendment.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Robert Golob wrote, “Today’s recognition of Palestine as a sovereign and independent state gives hope to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

“Today is a historic day!The National Assembly of Slovenia has officially recognized Palestine,making Slovenia the 147th country to do so.This recognition is an expression of our commitment to peace&justice. Slovenia is on the right side of history,contributing to the twostate solution for lasting peace,” the foreign minister Tanja Fajon wrote on X.

Slovenia’s decision came days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognised a state of Palestinian.

The recognition is part of a global effort to pressure Israel to cease its ongoing military campaign against Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Over 140 of the 193 United Nations member states recognised the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, which include the West Bank and Gaza Strip.