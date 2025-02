Smita Patil’s memory lovingly remembered at son Prateik Babbar’s wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Priya Banerjee in the loving presence of his late mother Smita Patil. The actor was seen posing with his wife with his mother’s picture looking over the couple.

Prateik and Priya exchanged the vows on February 14. The theme of the wedding was pastel. While Prateik looked dapper in his beige coloured sherwani, Priya donned a crepe coloured lehenga.

Earlier, it was revealed that the actor did not invite his father, Raj Babbar, brother Aarya Babbar and rest of the family members.

The actor has not been on good terms with his family for the last six months. Prateik’s brother Aarya shared that he doesn’t know the reason behind the actor distancing himself from the family on the occasion.

He said, “Prateik, my little brother, is getting married, and yet, as a family, we, the Babbars, haven’t been invited. It’s heartbreaking and deeply painful for all of us. I don’t understand why he has chosen to distance himself from our side of the family, especially when we believed we had worked so hard to mend and strengthen our bond. Perhaps we didn’t do enough”.

He further mentioned, “In a time when everything is virtual, I have decided to take a virtual route to express our love and best wishes. On behalf of our entire family, mom, dad, and Huhi, have made a special stand-up video on my YouTube channel, ‘BabbarSaab’, titled ‘Babbar toh Shaadi Karte Rehte Hai?’ This is my lighter way of reaching out, hoping to bring a smile to his face and maybe even a little warmth to his heart. No matter what, we will always be family”.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee will have a traditional wedding. This is the actor’s second wedding, he was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. The two tied the knot in 2019. However, their marriage didn’t last for a long time as they announced divorce in 2023.

Prateik and Priya hosted an intimate ceremony in the presence of only close friends. The couple reportedly started dating in 2020. On August 28, 2024, they celebrated their fourth anniversary by sharing a photo with a heartfelt message.