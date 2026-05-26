Smoke detected in IndiGo flight at Bengaluru Airport, passengers safe

New Delhi: Two passengers were injured during the evacuation of more than 230 people from an IndiGo aircraft after smoke was detected in the cabin and cockpit at the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday evening, according to sources.

Aviation watchdog DGCA is investigating the incident, and the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

In a statement, IndiGo said all customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by its teams to ensure their well-being.

“On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were informed,” the airline said.

The sources said there were more than 230 people on board the A321 aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the emergency evacuation of passengers were carried out from the A321 aircraft VT-IME.

After pushback, when the plane commenced taxiing, smoke was observed in the cockpit and cabin, the regulator said in a statement.

“Crew carried emergency evacuation of passengers using all escape slides. During the evacuation process, two passengers received minor injury. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection/rectification,” DGCA said and added that it was investigating the incident.

An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, the airline said.