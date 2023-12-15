Smriti Irani dismisses need for menstrual leaves, sparks controversy

Hyderabad: Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani said that women do not require menstrual leaves as it can lead to ‘discrimination in the workforce’. Her comments were met with the disapproval of BRS leader and MLA K Kavitha who stated that it was appalling to see such ignorance.

“Disheartened by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani Ji’s dismissal of menstrual struggles in Rajya Sabha. As a woman, it’s appalling to see such ignorance, for our struggles, our journeys isn’t a consolation, it deserves a level playing field and that’s a non-negotiable,” she stated in a post on X.

While accusing minister Smriti Irani of ignoring the genuine pain countless women endure during menstruation, she stressed that it was not a choice and is a biological reality. “As a woman, it’s disconcerting to see a lack of empathy for the genuine challenges women face and the fight we have to put up for everything,” she added while adding that it was high time to bridge the gap between policy-making and reality with empathy and reason.

The Union Irani’s comments were a response to a query asked by Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on whether the government is looking into providing a law for menstrual leave and if the government is willing to regulate laws concerning harmful chemicals used in the making of sanitary napkins.

“Given today women are opting for more and more economic opportunities, I will just put my personal view on this, I am not the officiating ministry. We should not propose issues where women are in some way denied an equal opportunity just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation,” she had said, adding “menstruating and menstrual cycle is not a handicap. It is a natural part of a woman’s journey”.

Irani also informed the Upper House that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has formulated a draft menstrual hygiene policy in consultation with stakeholders.

The Centre already implements a scheme for the promotion of menstrual hygiene among girls in the 10-19 age group, she told the House.

The National Health Mission supports the scheme through the State Programme Implementation Plan route, based on the proposals received from the states or Union Territories. One of the major objectives of the scheme is to increase awareness of menstrual hygiene, Irani said.

