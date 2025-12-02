Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal rumoured new wedding date

Palash Muchhal made his first public appearance on Monday amid all the controversy

Published: 2nd December 2025 3:09 pm IST
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal (Instagram)

Mumbai: The whirlwind around Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding continues to grow. What began as a grand celebration with high-spirited pre-wedding festivities soon turned into a series of unexpected events including Smriti’s father suffering a heart attack, Palash’s own hospitalisation, cheating allegations, online theories, Smriti deleting all wedding-related photos from Instagram and what not.

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding on cards?

Amid ongoing chatter about the wedding being cancelled, a new rumour has taken over social media. According to a report by News 24, Smriti and Palash are now expected to tie the knot on December 7, with the ceremony said to be an extremely private affair attended only by close family members.

The update was also reshared by Reddit page Bolly Bling Gossip, quickly adding fuel to the speculation.

However, neither family has issued any official confirmation so far, and both Smriti and Palash have remained silent.

Meanwhile, Palash made his first public appearance on Monday amid all the controversy. Keeping a low profile, he was spotted at the airport with his mother, Amita, and other family members. Videos from the outing where he appeared calm but reserved are now doing rounds on social media.

