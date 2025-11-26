Mumbai: The drama surrounding the postponed wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal continues to grow, with a young woman now stepping forward after being dragged into the controversy. What started as a delay due to Smriti’s father’s hospitalisation has spiralled into intense online speculation, fuelled by deleted posts, leaked messages and unverified claims.

Smriti’s removal of wedding-related content, along with similar actions by fellow cricketers, initially caught public attention. The situation intensified further when screenshots of an alleged chat between Palash and a woman named Mary D’Costa began circulating online.

Amid the chaos, Mary has now issued a detailed clarification, as per reports, stating that she never wanted to be part of the controversy. Before making her social media account private, she confirmed that she was the one who shared the chats, but insisted that the messages are months old from May to July 2025 and have nothing to do with the current situation.

In her emotional note, she wrote, “I am the same person who posted the chats. I never wanted my identity revealed. The chats were from May–July 2025 and lasted only a month. I never met him or got involved with him. I only exposed him because I love cricket, I adore Smriti Mandhana, and I felt people should know.”

Mary further cleared, “I’m not the choreographer, nor the person he cheated with. I didn’t expect this backlash and had to make my account private. In the chats, it’s clear I wasn’t at fault — I was the one who ghosted him. Please don’t target me; I genuinely can’t handle it. I never wanted any of this.”

“I thought people would understand because in the chat you can clearly see that I was not at fault, and I was the one who ghosted him, and I would never do anything wrong to any woman, whether she is famous or not, and I request everyone not to target me because I genuinely cannot handle it, and I truly did not think I would have to go through this.Thank you,” she concluded.

In the viral chat screenshots, Palash Muchhal is seen complimenting her, vaguely referring to a long-distance relationship with Smriti, and inviting her for outings like swimming and beach visits, which only added to public speculation.

Screenshots of Palash Muchhal flirting with some other girl in dms😳😳 pic.twitter.com/uA8O9klkH1 — Aditya M (@Aditya_M9) November 25, 2025

However, there has been no official statement from either Smriti Mandhana or Palash Muchhal regarding the allegations circulating online.