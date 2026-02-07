Smriti Mandhana’s mother trolls Palash Muchhal, deletes post later

Hyderabad: Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their second straight Women’s Premier League (WPL) title. She played brilliantly in the final against Delhi Capitals, scoring 87 runs off 41 balls, even though she had a fever the night before. Her amazing performance helped RCB win by six wickets.

After the win, a meme about Smriti’s ex-fiance, Palash Muchhal, went viral. The meme joked that Smriti was imagining Palash’s face while hitting the Delhi bowlers. What shocked everyone was that Smriti’s mother, Smita Mandhana, reposted the meme on Instagram. This got a lot of attention online, with many fans calling it funny and “savage.” Some even wondered if she posted it by mistake.

Smriti Mandhana's mom on insta 😂 😂



(She removed it now) pic.twitter.com/kW9raEHVnA — RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) February 6, 2026

However, Smita quickly deleted the repost the next morning, but by then, the meme had already spread widely. People continued to talk about it, enjoying the humor behind it.

The Breakup with Palash

Smriti and Palash were supposed to marry last year, but their wedding was called off just hours before the ceremony. Rumors said that Palash had cheated, but neither of them confirmed the reason for the breakup. Smriti later asked for privacy to focus on her career, and Palash recently announced his new film direction project.

Despite the personal issues, Smriti’s performance in the WPL final showed her strength and focus. She led her team to victory, proving herself as a great player and leader. Her win was a moment of triumph, both on and off the field.