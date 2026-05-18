Snake enters Salman Khan’s home: Report

Mumbai: A snake scare was reported at Bollywood‘s Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s famous Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on Monday, after a snake was spotted on the ground floor of the building where the actor lives with his family. A snake wrangler was called to the spot, and visuals reportedly showed him carefully catching the snake before handing it over to the authorities.

According to reports, officials were also present at the location to assist during the rescue. The snake was caught from below the apartment building and later placed inside a bag to be taken away safely. Further details on who alerted the rescuer and whether the snake had entered deeper into the building are still awaited.

Snake rescued at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbaihttps://t.co/k0mYJxVmDP — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) May 18, 2026

While the incident grabbed attention because of Salman Khan’s residence, there has been no report of any injury or panic involving the actor or his family.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar and is now gearing up for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is slated for release on August 14. He is also reportedly working on a film with Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.