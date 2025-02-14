Snake spotted at Hyderabad college; released into nearby forest area

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed for a while at a private engineering college at Bandlaguda after a snake was spotted on Friday, February 14.

The incident occurred at the Mahavir Engineering College at Bandlaguda after students spotted the reptile moving on the campus and alerted the security guard.

The staff and the security personnel tried to catch the snake. After many futile attempts, a snake catcher was called who managed to catch the snake after an hour.

Later, the snake will be released into the forest area.

There are three interconnected lakes Palle Cheruvu, Umda Sagar and Jalpally lakes. There are snakes of various species including venomous cobras in the area. Officials believe the reptile might have strayed into the campus from nearby lake surroundings.

