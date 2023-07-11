Snapchat to now let users add links to public profiles

Snap allows users over 18 years to create a public profile.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 11th July 2023 12:58 pm IST
Snapchat's new AR filter to let users paint their nails

San Francisco: Snap announced that it is rolling out Linktree integration with the link-in-bio tool to allow public accounts to show off their other profiles on Snapchat.

Until now, the platform only allowed brands and Snap Stars — popular creators who are part of a special programme — to add links to their profiles, reports TechCrunch.

Snap allows users over 18 years to create a public profile.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Snapchat introduces 2 new AR lenses for Indian users

Snapchat users can go to their public profile, click on edit and choose ‘Website or Linktree’ option to add their Linktree or any other URL.

“This allows users to include any other URL as well. However, Linktree is giving Snapchat profiles better visibility on its service,” the report said.

Moreover, with the link-in-bio tool, creators can also show off their Snapchat profile on their Linktree page with a social icon and a button that reads “Add me on Snapchat” or any other customised phrase.

Linktree is also providing all Snapchatters with a 3-month free trial of Linktree Pro.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 11th July 2023 12:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button