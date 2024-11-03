Snow blankets over Al Jouf in Saudi Arabia

Snow has blanketed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s northern region of Al Jouf, turning many parts of the region completely white since Friday morning, November 1.

This follows showers of hail and heavy rains that lashed particularly in Sakaka City and Dumat Al Jandal.

Heavy rains and hail have been falling in Al Jouf since Wednesday, October 30, saturating the ground and causing streams to flow, signaling a promising spring season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Al Jouf region is renowned for its spring wildflowers, including lavender and chrysanthemums, along with numerous aromatic plants.

The Saudi National Center for Meteorology (NCM) warned there are still opportunities for thunderstorms along with strong winds, poor visibility, hail, and potential flooding across most areas of Al-Jawf in the coming days.

NCM has also issued warnings for various regions including Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, predicting dust storms, heavy rain, hail, and fog.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Al Jouf has enhanced its readiness to handle emergencies arising from severe weather conditions.