Sobhita Akkineni’s 22K gold Chandbalis steal the spotlight

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently tied the knot with actor Naga Chaitanya on December 4th at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Known for her graceful and minimal style, Sobhita’s bridal look was simple yet breathtaking.

For one of her wedding celebrations, Sobhita wore a handcrafted Bagru multi-panel ‘chotu lehenga’ by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The skirt featured beautiful antique zardozi work and hand-painted mirror borders, giving it a vintage and boho feel. She paired it with a classic handwoven cotton dupatta and a Kanthi blouse, showcasing Sabyasachi’s timeless craftsmanship.

Sobhita kept her jewelry minimal but impactful, wearing large “East of Bengal” Chandbalis in 22-karat gold. These stunning earrings added a regal touch to her look. She completed her outfit with handcrafted jootis, a delicate silver anklet (payal), and a traditional parandi in her hair, giving her bridal style a banjara charm.

Designer Sabyasachi shared her look on social media, describing the ensemble as a blend of traditional craftsmanship and subtle elegance.

Sobhita’s bridal choice stood out because it reflected her personality—simple, classy, and unique. The actress proved that minimalism can be beautiful and impactful. Fans loved how she stayed true to herself while embracing Indian traditions.

After their wedding, the couple visited the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings.