Sobhita Dhulipala shares her ‘political secret’ nobody knows

Mumbai: Sobhita Dhulipala usually keeps her political views away from the spotlight, but the actress has now made a bold statement that has left the internet buzzing.

During a recent interview, Sobhita was asked to reveal something about herself that people may not know. Without holding back, the actress said, “I have very strong political opinions. I’m a left-leaning liberal.”

She then made an even bigger prediction, saying, “I have a feeling that someday communism is going to win,” before ending her answer with a playful “mic drop.”

The clip quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate online. While some users appreciated Sobhita for openly expressing her political beliefs, others questioned her statement and brought up her marriage to Naga Chaitanya, who belongs to the wealthy Akkineni film family.

On the work front, Sobhita will next be seen in Pa Ranjith’s ambitious Tamil film Vettuvam. The actress has described the post-apocalyptic project as one of her strongest performances yet. Her intense first look from the film was unveiled earlier this year.