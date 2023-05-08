Sobhita has THIS to say about ‘relationship’ with Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya who is gearing up for his next film Custody’s theatrical release is hitting headlines nowadays because of his personal life. The actor got married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 but their relationship did not last long and the couple got divorced in 2021. It is now rumoured that Chay is dating actress and model Sobhita Dulipala currently.

Yes, since the picture of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sobhita Dulipala from a fancy restaurant went viral on social media, it is rumoured that they are dating each other. Reacting to the rumours, Chay had once said that he doesn’t like how the media is connecting the dots and speculating about his love life which is a very personal matter.

After Naga Chaitanya, now Shobhita too publicly talked about her rumoured relationship with Custody actor. She said, “I’m only focused on my work for now. I want to do meaningful content. I don’t care about the rumors that are in circulation about my personal life. I haven’t done anything wrong so there’s no reason for me to panic.”

When asked whether she is in a relationship with Chay or not, Sobhita said, “It’s my personal choice. I don’t have to clarify what happens with me and my life. It’s not in the public domain. There’s absolutely no need for me to speak about or clarify about my life.”

Well, it is their personal life and fans should respect their decisions.