Sobhita’s statement on rumoured bf Naga Chaitanya goes viral

Hyderabad: With her outstanding performances, Tollywood actress Sobhita Dulipala continues to make waves in the Indian film industry. Apart from her work, she has also been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya. Rumours mills have it that the alleged couple is preferring to stay mum on their relationship as they want to keep it private.

A couple of months ago, a photo of the two stars dining at an upscale restaurant together went viral which fueled speculation about their relationship even further. In her recent interview, Sobhita was asked about these rumours and the viral photo that grabbed media’s attention.

Sobhita addressed the media reports tactfully, stating, “Firstly, I don’t need to clarify about anything related to my personal life. I am least bothered about these media reports. People write as they wish and I can’t be expected to clarify on all of this.”

The actress chose not to reveal any details about her personal life, leaving the nature of her relationship with Naga Chaitanya up for interpretation. She effectively ended the line of questioning with her cryptic response without confirming or denying the rumours.

Sobhita remains unwavering despite the constant speculation about her romantic life.

On the professional front, Sobhita Dulipala was most recently seen ponniyin selvan. Naga Chaitanya was most recently seen in the film Custody.