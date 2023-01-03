Social activist accuses Sana Khan of ‘disrespecting’ Umrah, she replies

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan on Tuesday took to her social media to shut down a social activist who accused her of ‘disrespecting’ the sacred pilgrimages of Umrah and Haj.

Vinay Dubey, who has a large following of over 250K subscribers on YouTube, made the accusations through his latest video that published on Tuesday. He accused several celebrities of disrespecting the religious pilgrimages of Umrah and Hajj. In a 13 min long clip, Dubey claimed that celebrities such as Jannat Zubair and Sana Khan are visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Madina only to promote a travel company based in Mumbai. He also alleges that these celebrities are performing the pilgrimages either for free or using money provided by the travel company, which is not acceptable according to Islamic teachings. Watch his full video here.

He also shared the same video on his Instagram.

Reacting to the video and claims, Sana Khan took to her Instagram stories and strongly denied the allegations, stating that the accusations are baseless and fake. Resharing the same video, the former actress wrote, Mr Dubeyji video toj apne bahaut acha banaya hai apne clicks n likes ke liye. But before making such useless claims atleast as far as I m concerned it’s better you double check.”

“Me n my husband pay for our trip nothing is free for your kind information. And Allah has given us enough for us to pay for our most special trips. And as far as the agent is concerned he is like my brother hence I tag him so people can find about deals.”

She further wrote,”Lanat dene se pehle know the meaning n stop putting people down in the name of fake journalism which allows you to create content only for headlines n clicks.”

Sana Khan conluded saying, “So all this dramebaz video u can keep it for urself.”

Jannat Zubair, who performed her first Umrah last week, has not yet responded to the accusations made in the viral video by Vinay Dubey. It is worth noting that Gauahar Khan also visited the holy cities of Mecca and Madina during the month of Ramadan last year through the same travel company. Gauahar is known for being vocal on various issues, so it will be interesting to see how she responds to Dubey’s viral video.