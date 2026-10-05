Social media handle booked for linking Telangana CM with actress

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have registered a case against an X handle for allegedly posting obscene content against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and actress Surekha Vani.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Social Media team approached the Central Crime Station and filed a complaint against the X handle “@DigtvTelugu- Dig TV Parody”.

According to the complaint, the handle posted an objectionable image featuring the Chief Minister and the actor alongside Telugu text.

The post claims that Reddy gifted a car to Vani, creating a rift between the CM and his wife Geeta.



The complainants alleged that the post sexually objectified the actress and linked her with Reddy, intending to cause public mischief and incite hatred against the Congress government.

The complainant also alleged that the account was verified despite describing itself as a parody handle and was being used to circulate vulgar content.

Based on the complaint, cybercrime police registered a case under Sections 67 and 67(A) of the IT Act, Sections 79 and 336(4) read with Section 3(5) of the BNS, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Investigation is underway.