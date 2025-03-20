Social media influencer appears before Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: A social media influencer and anchor, Vishnu Priya, appeared before the Hyderabad police for questioning.

The Punjagutta police are going to question the influencer for allegedly promoting betting apps.

Earlier, Hyderabad police registered a case against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting online betting applications on various digital platforms.

According to officials, the case was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Gaming Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act at Punjagutta Police Station.

The case was registered following a complaint that alleged that the influencers were endorsing betting apps.

Authorities have launched a probe into the matter, and further legal action is expected.