Social media influencer appears before Hyderabad police

Case was registered following a complaint that alleged that the influencers were endorsing betting apps.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2025 12:19 pm IST
betting apps
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A social media influencer and anchor, Vishnu Priya, appeared before the Hyderabad police for questioning.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The Punjagutta police are going to question the influencer for allegedly promoting betting apps.

Earlier, Hyderabad police registered a case against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting online betting applications on various digital platforms.

MS Creative School

According to officials, the case was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Gaming Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act at Punjagutta Police Station.

The case was registered following a complaint that alleged that the influencers were endorsing betting apps.

Authorities have launched a probe into the matter, and further legal action is expected.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2025 12:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button