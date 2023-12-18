Social media, internet services face disruptions across Pakistan

Karachi, Lahore, Mir Pur Khas, and Rawalpindi were the most affected cities in the country. Some users have taken to WhatsApp to report issues as well.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th December 2023 8:28 am IST
UAE authority issues statement on safety of mobile phones
Photo: Yura Fresh/Unsplash

Islamabad: Internet services faced disruptions almost across the country on Sunday night as a large number of users complained about difficulties in accessing social media sites, Pakistani media reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The apps, especially the website versions have been down since around 7 p.m. local time, Geo News reported, citing Downdetector.

Karachi, Lahore, Mir Pur Khas, and Rawalpindi were the most affected cities in the country. Some users have taken to WhatsApp to report issues as well.

MS Education Academy

The reason behind the outage is yet not clear as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement on the matter, the media outlet reported.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th December 2023 8:28 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button