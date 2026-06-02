Social media loves woman’s move from Gurugram to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Relocating from a city one has called home for years is often an emotional experience, and a woman’s heartfelt account of moving from Gurugram to Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users.

Karishma Koul recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing her new rented home in Bengaluru and opened up about the challenges of leaving behind a place where she had lived for more than a decade. The video has since attracted significant attention online, with many users relating to her experience of starting afresh in a new city.

Welcoming viewers into her new home, Karishma said she and her family decided to move to Bengaluru after spending 13 years in Gurugram. While shifting cities was a major change, she revealed that adjusting from a spacious four-bedroom home to a comparatively smaller three-bedroom rented apartment proved to be the biggest challenge.

According to Karishma, their previous home had wardrobes in every bedroom, making storage convenient. However, fitting the belongings accumulated over 13 years into a house with limited storage space required careful planning and downsizing.

She explained that due to space constraints, the family had to leave behind several household items before relocating. Many of these belongings were reportedly given to their domestic staff and security personnel in Gurugram.

Despite moving into a rented property, Karishma said she believes a home should reflect the personality of its occupants, regardless of ownership. She added that while only the living room has been fully set up so far and several boxes remain unpacked, she is already happy with how the new home is taking shape.

The social media creator also expressed her excitement about beginning a new chapter in Bengaluru. In her post, she described the city as the next destination in her life journey and said she looked forward to exploring its cafés, enjoying its pleasant weather, meeting new people and creating fresh memories.

The video has resonated with many internet users who have experienced similar relocations, with several praising Karishma’s positive outlook and her efforts to transform a rented house into a warm and welcoming home.