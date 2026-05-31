RCB fever reaches fashion world as Bengaluru designer creates viral ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ blouse

Bengaluru: The passion for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is no longer confined to cricket stadiums, team jerseys and fan merchandise. In a unique blend of fashion and cricket fandom, an RCB-themed designer blouse has become the latest sensation among women fans in Bengaluru.

The creative design has been developed by Anjali, a well-known fashion designer from Bengaluru‘s Chikkapete textile market, who is known for designing outfits for several celebrities and public figures. Inspired by her admiration for the franchise, she decided to create a blouse that captures the spirit and identity of RCB.

The designer outfit features the team’s signature blue, red and gold colour combination and has been crafted with a contemporary look aimed at modern fashion enthusiasts. However, the highlight of the blouse is its back design, which prominently showcases the iconic RCB slogan, “Ee Sala Cup Namde” (This time cup is ours) artistically woven into the garment.

Photographs and videos of the blouse have been widely shared across social media platforms, attracting attention from cricket lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike. The innovative design has struck a chord with women supporters of the franchise, many of whom have expressed interest in purchasing similar outfits.

According to sources in the fashion industry, the initial batch of RCB-themed blouses prepared by the designer has already sold out. The overwhelming response has reportedly resulted in a surge of fresh enquiries and custom orders from customers across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

The growing popularity of the design highlights how sports fandom is increasingly influencing lifestyle and fashion trends. What began as a cricket slogan has now found a place in traditional attire, demonstrating the deep emotional connection fans share with the Bengaluru-based franchise.

As excitement surrounding RCB continues to dominate conversations, the unique blouse design has emerged as one of the most talked-about fashion trends among supporters, adding a fresh dimension to the city’s cricket craze.