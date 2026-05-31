Rain may threaten IPL final: What are the likely scenarios?

The Indian Premier League 2026 final faces an uncertain start as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert across parts of Gujarat on Sunday, May 31, raising concerns over the title clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad’s skies are expected to remain largely clear on Sunday, though passing showers and cloud cover cannot be ruled out. The yellow alert covers areas around the city and meteorologists warn of light rainfall that could interrupt play.

There is no forecast of a major downpour, but the possibility of brief disruptions is real.

The weather concern comes on the back of a scorching week where temperatures in Ahmedabad climbed to 43.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, May 30, triggering severe heatwave warnings across the region.

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Road to the final

RCB and GT were the standout teams of the league stage, both finishing with 18 points each at the top of the table. Bengaluru won Qualifier 1 to seal their place in the final directly, while the Titans bounced back by defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on May 29 to book their return to the summit clash.

GT’s preparations, however, were disrupted by bad weather in North India, which delayed the team’s travel to Ahmedabad. The side arrived back in the city as late as 11 pm on Saturday. Both franchises are chasing a second IPL title – GT won their maiden crown in 2022 and RCB claimed theirs in 2025.

What happens if it rains?

Should rain interrupt play on Sunday, the match will resume from the exact point of stoppage, with the score and overs bowled preserved, ensuring a fair continuation of the contest.

The reserve day option

The IPL has designated Monday, June 1, as the reserve day for the final. If Sunday’s match cannot be completed, it will be carried over to Monday. However, the forecast for Gujarat on Monday is reportedly worse, with heavier rainfall predicted, which could complicate things further.

Tournament organisers will push to finish the match on Sunday if at all possible. If rain prevents a result on both days, RCB would be crowned IPL 2026 champions by virtue of finishing first on the league-stage points table.

Precedent from 2023

This would not be the first time the IPL final has been held hostage by rain. In 2023, the final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans was washed out on the scheduled day and eventually played on the reserve day, with Chennai emerging as champions.