Society achieves progress only when girl child empowered, protected: AP CM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th January 2026 2:28 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in a meeting
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, January 24, said a society achieves true progress only when its daughters are empowered, protected and given equal opportunities to succeed.

Commemorating the ‘National Girl Child Day’, the chief minister said today is an opportunity for people to recommit themselves to the goal of empowering the girl child.

“National Girl Child Day greetings to everyone. The true progress of a society occurs when its daughters are empowered, protected and given equal opportunities to succeed,” Naidu said in a post on X.

