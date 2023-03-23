Sofre Haftsin table arranged at MANUU to celebrate Nowruz

Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Department of Persian and Central Asian Studies (DP&CAS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) arranged the traditional Sofre Haftsin table to mark International Nowruz on March 21.

It’s an arrangement of seven items that begin with the letter S (seen) in Persian like Sabzeh (wheatgrass), Samanu (sweet pudding), Serkeh (Vinegar), etc. Each item carries symbolic meaning for the New Year.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU and Mrs. Arshia Hasan (wife of Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan) inaugurated the table.

Dr. Syed Taqi Abedi, renowned Urdu and Persian scholar from Canada, Ali Akbar Niroomand, Regional Director for South Indian States, Noor International Microfilm Centre (NIMC), New Delhi, Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU and a large number of teachers, scholars and students attended the celebration.

