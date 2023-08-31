SoftBank likely to fully exit Zomato in coming months

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 2:02 pm IST
Tiger Global exits Zomato, offloads remaining shares worth Rs 1,123 crore
Representative Image

New Delhi: Japanese investment giant SoftBank, which sold nearly 10 crore shares in Zomato, amounting to an 1.17 per cent of the company’s equity, is planning to fully exit the online food delivery platform in next few months.

According to sources, SoftBank has around 2.18 per cent remaining stake in Zomato which it is likely to sell via block deals.

Money Control was first to report about the development.

MS Education Academy

SoftBank bought Zomato stake in June last year for around Rs 71. For the company, Zomato is just an investment on which the company has made significant profits.

SoftBank and Zomato were yet to comment.

On Wednesday, around 10 crore shares of online food delivery platform Zomato, amounting to 1.17 per cent of the company’s equity, changed hands at a total deal value of around Rs 947 crore.

Also Read
27% Indian employers offering increased earnings this festive season: Report

Japanese company SoftBank’s SVF Growth Fund was the likely seller in this mega transaction.

SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. had 3.35 per cent stake in Zomato, totalling around 28 crore shares.

The fresh block sale came after another foreign institutional investor, Tiger Global Management, offloaded its entire shareholding of 1.44 per cent in Zomato earlier this week.

The deal earned Tiger Global a total of Rs 1,123.85 crore.

The VC firm sold around 12.34 crore shares or 1.44 per cent stake in Zomato at an average price of Rs 91.01 per share.

Brokerage firm HSBC maintained its buy rating on Zomato and raised its price target to Rs 120 from Rs 102 earlier.

The note said that hyperlocal can become a much bigger business for Zomato in the long-term.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 2:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button