Software engineer jumps from 6th floor of Madhapur hostel, dies

The deceased was a Deloitte employee since January and lived in Ayyappa Society.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Kalamata Yeshwanth
Kalamata Yeshwanth

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old software engineer died by jumping from the sixth floor of a hostel in Madhapur on Tuesday, September 15.

The deceased was identified as Kalamata Yeshwanth, a native of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. He was a Deloitte employee since January.

The incident occurred at the Avasa Coliving in Ayyappa Society, a co-living hostel or a paying guest (PG) accommodation.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

“Yeshwanth was feeling unwell and went for a blood test. After giving the blood sample, he jumped to his death from the building. According to his family, he was distressed over personal issues for a week,” Madhapur Sub-Inspector Girish told Siasat.com.

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button