Software engineer jumps from 6th floor of Madhapur hostel, dies

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old software engineer died by jumping from the sixth floor of a hostel in Madhapur on Tuesday, September 15.

The deceased was identified as Kalamata Yeshwanth, a native of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. He was a Deloitte employee since January.

The incident occurred at the Avasa Coliving in Ayyappa Society, a co-living hostel or a paying guest (PG) accommodation.

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“Yeshwanth was feeling unwell and went for a blood test. After giving the blood sample, he jumped to his death from the building. According to his family, he was distressed over personal issues for a week,” Madhapur Sub-Inspector Girish told Siasat.com.

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A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).