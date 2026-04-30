Sohum Shah’s ‘Tumbbad 2’ gets release date, check here

Mumbai: “Tumbbad 2”, starring Sohum Shah, will be released in theatres across the country on December 3, 2027, the actor-producer said on Wednesday.

The horror fantasy, a sequel to the 2018 critically acclaimed movie with the same title, is being directed by Adesh Prasad.

The first part was helmed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, and featured Shah in the role of Vinayak Rao.

During its release, “Tumbbad” got average response at the box-office, but the film’s 2024 re-release was met with overwhelming success that the makers officially greenlit a sequel.

In a social media post, Shah announced the release date of “Tumbbad 2”, in which he said the legacy of greed continues.

The actor said the film holds a special place in his heart and added that the sequel will delve deeper into that universe.

“With ‘Tumbbad 2’, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It’s something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds,” the actor said in a statement.

'TUMBBAD 2' RELEASE DATE LOCKED… The makers of #Tumbbad2 have announced the release date of the much-anticipated sequel: 3 Dec 2027.



Produced by #SohumShah and #DhavalGada, and presented by Dr #JayantilalGada, the film is directed by #AdeshPrasad… Filming has commenced.… pic.twitter.com/n732DIFZFm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2026

The first part was set in a village in Maharashtra and it explores Vinayak Rao’s (Shah) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Prasad said they have retained the soul of the original film while expanding its narrative and visual scale in the sequel.

“Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. We’re trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience,” the director said.

“Tumbbad 2” is produced by Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, who was associated with films such as “RRR” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.

“‘Tumbbad 2’ is envisioned as a grander cinematic experience, with a story that deepens the universe while keeping audiences thoroughly engaged,” Gada said.