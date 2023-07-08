Solapur’s Principal District Judge retires; Peers organize heartwarming tribute

Maharashtra: On July 1, in a heartfelt felicitation, teary-eyed staff of the Solapur District Court, along with fellow judges and lawyers showered flowers on Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Auti, bidding him farewell, on his retirement, after a judicial service of 32 years. Moved by the gesture, Dr. Auti also couldn’t hold back his tears. A video that made rounds online showed details of this beautiful service, in honor of a revered Judge.

Dr. Shabbir Ahmed Auti started his career 32 years ago at this very Solapur District Court. His career in the judicial field was illustrious. His administration was remarkable and quick in disposing of pending cases. Several significant judgements were based and important decisions were made during his tenure.

Administrative approval of the new eleven-storied building in the District Court, the inauguration of Senior Civil Courts at Madha and Karmala, and the unveiling of the preamble of the Constitution in the Court premises, all took place during Dr. Auti’s time. During his tenure, he ensured better communication and coordination between lawyers and judicial officers.

According to the Marathi newspaper, Loksatta, this was the first time a District Judge was discharged with such huge honors. It is safe to say that this felicitation is a testament to his long career of professionalism, honesty and fair judgement.

M.S. Azmi to succeed Dr. Auti as the new Principal District Judge, the District Court’s official website announced on July 2.