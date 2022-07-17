‘Sold to money’: Taslima Nasrin slams Sushmita Sen’s relationship with Lalit Modi

Mumbai: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi set the internet on fire after he announced his relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on July 14. It’s been a few days since the announcement and the country is still abuzz with the news. Several netizens are discussing the dynamics of the relationship, some are commenting on the huge age difference between the couple, while some are bringing back Lalit Modi’s criminal history.

Now, Bangladeshi writer, and activist Taslima Nasrin has given her two cents on the relationship. Speaking about her experience of meeting Sushmit Sen one time, she bashed the actress for getting into a relationship with Lalit Modi.

Taking to her Facebook account, Taslima Nasrin wrote in Bengali, “I met Sushmita Sen only once. Met at Kolkata airport. She hugged me and said I love you. There is no one taller than her in the area, so standing next to me I felt suddenly bent. I could not easily remove my eyes of fascination from her beauty. I liked Sushmita Sen’s personality the most. Adopted two daughters at a young age. Liked her honesty, bravery, awareness, self-reliance, liked her firmness, uprightness.”

Taslima Nasrin further proceeds to slam Sushmita Sen and wrote, “But Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So she was sold to money? Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. From those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quickly.”

Sushmita Sen hits back

This is not the first comment that has been made on Sushmita Sen’s latest relationship, she has been subjected to a lot of hate comments and trolling since the announcement.

Sushmita Sen reacted to trolls in the latest Instagram post shared on Saturday. She posted a picture from the Maldives and captioned it, “Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!!”.