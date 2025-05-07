Solidarity rally to be held in Hyderabad on May 8 in support of Indian Armed Forces

Hyderabad: Following the success of Operation Sindhoor against Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, the Telangana government on Wednesday, May 7, announced a solidarity rally with the Indian Armed Forces.

The rally, which will commence from the Telangana Secretariat and proceed to Necklace Road, will be held on May 8 at 6 pm, symbolising people’s collective support of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, alongside other cabinet ministers, will participate in the rally in Hyderabad. The general public has been invited to attend the rally as an expression of gratitude to our nation’s soldiers.

Revanth Reddy holds review meet

Additionally, Revanth Reddy held a review meeting, instructing police officials to detain Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals who are residing illegally in Hyderabad. The state government also cancelled all leaves of employees who engage in emergency services have been cancelled.

Revanth Reddy, the meeting following the targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor, launched by India against Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Telangana chief minister emphasised that a strong message of supporting the Indian Army by the entire nation should be rolled out. “Politics should not take place, and parties maintain restraint in the difficult times,” said a press release from his office. He also warned of strict action if government employees make controversial statements in the media and on social media about Operation Sindoor.

A toll-free phone number will be provided for the public, said Revanth Reddy.