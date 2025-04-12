Some 100,000 rally against Israel in Bangladesh’s capital

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and Islamist groups and parties expressed their solidarity with the rally.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2025 9:46 pm IST
Thousands of protesters wave Palestinian flags during a mass rally against Israel in Dhaka, Bangladesh, showing solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing conflict.
Protesters rally in Dhaka against Israel, waving Palestinian flags in solidarity on Saturday, April 12. Photo: AP

Dhaka: Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday to condemn Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The protesters, estimated at some 100,000, gathered at the Suhrawardy Park in the Dhaka University area. They carried hundreds of Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Free, Free Palestine.”

Many among them beat the images of US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of backing Israel. Symbolic coffins and effigies representing civilian casualties were carried during the rally.

MS Creative School

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and Islamist groups and parties expressed their solidarity with the rally.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people, maintains no diplomatic relations with Israel and it officially supports an independent Palestine.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2025 9:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button