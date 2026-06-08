Son, daughter get death sentence for killing father in Hyderabad

Their mother was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th June 2026 7:56 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court on Monday, June 8, awarded the death penalty to the son and daughter of a retired railway employee for poisoning and murdering their father before dismembering his body in an attempt to dispose of the evidence.

Kishan Maruti Suthar retired from the Indian Railways with a monthly pension of Rs 30,000. He lived with his wife Ganga Bai, son Kishan Suthar, and daughter Prapulla at RTC Colony in Moula Ali, under the limits of Malkajgiri Police Station.

Suthar quarrelled with his family when they asked for money for household and personal expenses. Constant disputes and Suthar’s repeated refusal enraged Ganga, Kishan and Prapulla, and they decided to kill him.

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According to the prosecution, the accused procured a poisonous datura plant and, over the days that followed, mixed it with Suthar’s food, till he finally passed away.

In an attempt to destroy evidence, they dismembered Suthar’s body and disposed of it discreetly.

The crime came to light after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police.

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On information, police reached the spot, recovered evidence, and arrested all three accused. A case was registered and the trial followed.

After examining the evidence and hearing arguments, the court awarded capital punishment to Kishan and Prapulla, while Ganga was sentenced to life imprisonment.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th June 2026 7:56 pm IST

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