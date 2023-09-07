Son of Bengaluru auto driver wins Rs 28L in Emirates Draw

A 47-year-old Indian national from Bengaluru won the grand prize of Dirhams 125,000 (Rs 28,31,809) in the latest Emirates Draw MEGA7.

The winner Prakash Babu, who is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver— bagged the mega prize recently after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Prakash, who had to drop out of school to start working to support his family financially, works for a logistics company in Bangalore.

Prakash was overwhelmed to learn that he had won.

“All my life, I’ve struggled financially. I didn’t get a good education or job, but I dream big for my son. I want to give him the education I never had,” Prakash told the Emirates organizers.

About Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw gives participants the opportunity to play three games every week to win its grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,26,31,21,000) with the MEGA7 draw which is the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Participants can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.

Upcoming games will be broadcast live across the digital platforms of Emirates Draw including on YouTube, Facebook, and the official website.