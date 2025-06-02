‘Son of prostitute’: BJP national spokesperson hurls abusive remark at Congress leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Prem Shukla hurled abusive language at Congress leader Surendra Singh Rajput during a live broadcast debate on AajTak.

The debate, hosted by anchor Rajeev Dhoundiyal, was based on both parties’ respective successes and failures concerning Pakistan while at the Centre.

Congress leader Rajput alleged that the Union government’s ceasefire declaration after Operation Sindoor was a move that “submitted PoK to Pakistan.”

Shukla retaliated calling Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, a “bootlicker of Pakistan.”

As the debate descended into a full-blown personal attack, Dhoundiyal muted both parties’ representatives and asked them to behave respectfully. After their mics were turned back, Shukla made derogatory remarks towards Rajput’s mother, “Kaha se laye iss tawayaf ki aulad ko? (Where did you get this son of a prostitute from?)”

Even after the anchor muted BJP National spokesperson Prem Shukla for a few secs requesting him not to abuse during live debate, He abuses again by saying.. 'Kaha se laye iss tawayaf ki aulad ko' ( Where did you get this Son of a Prostitute from?).



When BJP leaders abuse people… https://t.co/q7fIPShL1g pic.twitter.com/HFM1TcSCge — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 1, 2025

The clip has gone viral with social media users calling out the BJP national spokesperson for the vulgar nature of his discourse. Many demanded Shukla’s immediate resignation.

However, some sections on the internet justified Shukla’s behaviour based on an old clip of the two bickering live on News24, where Rajput made similar derogatory remarks towards Shukla’s mother.