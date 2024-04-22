Son planned attack on Karnataka BJP leader, probe reveals

In a shocking turn of events, the son of a BJP leader has been arrested for hatching a conspiracy to kill his father, stepmother, and half-brother in Gadag-Betageri district on Karnataka. The incident has turned into a political controversy, with allegations of political motives and conspiracy theories swirling around.

According to the police, the son, Vinayak Bakale, had been planning the murder for several months due to his discontent with his father’s second marriage from which he had another son.

“Vinayak Bakale planned to assassinate his father Prakash Bakale, his second wife Sunanda Bakale, and their son Karthik. Since Prakash Bakale and his wife Sunanda Bakale were sleeping in a separate room, they managed to escape. However, their son Karthik and three other family members were killed.” police stated.

Earlier, in connection with the case, the accused identified as contract killers Fairoz Qazi, Mahesh Salonke, Jishan Qazi, Sahil, Sohel, Sultan Sheikh, Wahid were arrested. As soon as the names of the accused were revealed, some people tried to give the case a communal colour. Right-wing trolls and BJP leaders started questions Congress over the “targeted attack”.

However, the police swung into action and during investigation it was discovered that the the BJP leader’s son had hired the arrested persons to kill his family members. Subquently, Vinayak Bakale was arrested and booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media. Some have accused the BJP of protecting its own leaders, while others have accused the opposition of playing politics with the issue.