Sonakshi replies to her viral wedding photo with Salman Khan

Mumbai: A couple of days ago, a photo claiming Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan got secretly married went crazy viral on social media leaving netizens baffled. However, the rumours were all baseless and the photo too is deeply photoshopped.

In the fake picture, that took internet by storm, Salman Khan can be seen in the groom’s avatar and Sonakshi Sinha in red saree with vermilion on her forehead. The two can be seen exchanging rings.

Several gossip pages on Instagram shared the photo. Sonakshi also reacted to one such post shared by Bollywood Tashan and commented, “Are you so dumb that you cant tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?????”

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha share a great bond ever since he had launched her in 2010. It is also to be noted that Sonakshi marked her acting debut opposite Salman with ‘Dabangg’.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He also has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.