Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship official? (Video)

Mumbai: For quite some time, Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines for their rumored relationship. The Dabangg actress recently shared photos of herself wearing a diamond ring with a mystery man. Fans were excited and intrigued at the same time. While that turned out to be a teaser of Sonakshi’s nail brand ‘Soezi’, Zaheer has now confirmed the rumors. It’s official: they’re dating.

Yes, you read that right! The Notebook actor took to Instagram and posted cute videos of them being together. He captioned the video, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz 🤣 Thank You for not killing me 🤣 I Love You ❤️🤗 Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love, and laughter 😍🕺🏼 P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other 🤣“

While the comment section was flooded with hearts and fire emojis, one comment stood out the most. Sonakshi replied to Zaheer’s message with, “Thaaankkk uuu 🤗… love uuu ❤️… now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu 🤪🤪🤪,” thus confirming the relationship.

Sona AKA Sonakshi has always been vocal about herself and stated that she is very much single and waiting for someone special in her life. She had once talked about her wedding and said, “My family doesn’t pressurise me, they know I am working, I am enjoying my work and…… I have to find a boy, only then can I get married”.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming movie Double Xl, featuring Huma Qureshi.