Sonakshi Sinha confirms wedding: Venue, date and guest list

Mumbai: Bollywood is abuzz with the wedding news of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The couple, who have been in a relationship for seven years, are set to tie the knot in a private ceremony that promises to be both festive and formal.

Sonakshi Sinha Wedding Details

Contrary to the grandeur often associated with celebrity weddings, Sonakshi and Zaheer have opted for a registered marriage. This decision shows the couple’s preference for simplicity and intimacy. While the wedding itself may be a quiet affair, the evening promises to be a grand celebration with friends and family.

The wedding is scheduled for June 23, and the venue chosen for this special occasion is Bastian, a celebrity favorite restaurant owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Mumbai. The choice of venue reflects the couple’s desire for a celebration that is both exclusive and heartwarming.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s Leaked Audio Invite

Adding to the intrigue, a leaked audio invite has revealed some heartfelt details about the couple’s journey together. The invite, which has been circulating on social media, has Sonakshi and Zaheer sharing their excitement about becoming husband and wife.

The Dress Code

In line with the intimate nature of the event, guests have been asked to stick to a ‘festive and formal’ dress code. This suggests a blend of traditional celebratory attire with a touch of formality, ensuring that the occasion remains both joyous and dignified.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding Guest List

Sonakshi’s Dabangg co-star Salman Khan is expected to attend her wedding. Apart from Salman and his family, her Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and co-stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal among others are expected to attend the wedding party.