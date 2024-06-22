Sonakshi Sinha won’t convert to Islam, no Nikah planned

Mumbai: As the wedding date of Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal approaches, rumors about their marriage ceremony have been circulating online. Speculations are floating on internet about whether Sonakshi would convert to Islam and have a Nikah with Zaheer.

However, Zaheer’s father Iqbal Ratnasi has put these rumors to rest.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Zaheer’s dad clarified that their wedding will be a ‘civil ceremony’, without Hindu or Muslim rituals. He also confirmed that Sonakshi will not be converting to Islam, stating, “She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever.”

Expressing his belief in humanity, Zaheer’s father highlighted that despite different names for God in different religions, ultimately, “we are all human beings.” He also extended his blessings to the couple.

Meanwhile, preparations for the wedding are underway, with reports suggesting that it won’t be a small affair. Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and others are expected to attend to celebrate and bless Sonakshi and Zaheer on their special day. Additionally, Sonakshi has invited her co-stars from the upcoming film Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Here’s the first glimpse of Sonakshi Sinha’s pre-wedding function.