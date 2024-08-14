Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal Recall Azaan at Their Wedding

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 after keeping their relationship under wraps for seven years. Their wedding, a private affair attended by close friends and family, was followed by a grand reception that brought together their industry peers and loved ones. Recently, the couple enjoyed a honeymoon in the Philippines, sharing glimpses of their blissful getaway on social media.

In an interview with Galatta India, Sonakshi and Zaheer opened up about what they both considered the most magical moment of their wedding day. While the traditional Kanyadan ceremony was taking place, they experienced what felt like a divine intervention.

Zaheer recounted the moment, explaining how the ceremony had been delayed by 15 minutes. As he held Sonakshi’s hand and they prayed together, she suddenly asked him, “Can you hear that?” At first, he was unsure of what she meant, but Sonakshi pointed out that the Azaan was playing in the background. The combination of the pandit’s recitation of mantras and the sound of the Azaan created an unforgettable, spiritual atmosphere for the couple. Zaheer described it as the most beautiful moment of his life, and Sonakshi agreed that it was the highlight of their wedding day.

Although Sonakshi and Zaheer had a civil marriage, her parents, veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, performed the Kanyadan ceremony, adding a traditional touch to their special day.

During the interview, the couple also shed light on each other’s personalities. Sonakshi revealed that Zaheer tends to be impatient and unorganized, traits that stand in contrast to her nature. On the other hand, Sonakshi confessed that she can be quite lazy, even joking that she might be “the laziest person in the world” when she isn’t working.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in the film Kakuda, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and available on ZEE5. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.