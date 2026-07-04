Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal have often spoken about embracing each other’s faiths with love and respect. Ever since their interfaith marriage, the couple has been praised for promoting harmony, and Sonakshi’s latest Instagram post is yet another example of that.

Gayatri mantra and kalma painting in Sonakshi Sinha’s house

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi gave fans a glimpse of a deeply personal addition to her home, an artwork that beautifully combines the Gayatri Mantra and the Kalma, symbolising love, peace and mutual respect between the couple’s beliefs.

Sharing the story behind the painting, Sonakshi recalled a special moment from her wedding. She revealed that while the pandit was chanting the Gayatri Mantra during the ceremony, the sound of the Azaan echoed through their home, making the moment even more meaningful.

“When we got married, while the Pandit was chanting the Gayatri Mantra, the sound of the Azaan floated up into our home, and the power of both those prayers have made our home the happy home it is today!” she wrote.

The actress further shared that the artwork was a surprise wedding gift from her close friend Shubhika Sharma, who wanted to create something that truly reflected the couple’s journey. She was later introduced to artist Aadila Bedi, who carefully understood their emotions before bringing the idea to life on canvas.

Calling it “divine intervention,” Sonakshi revealed that the artwork was completed while she and Zaheer were in Los Angeles and has now found a special place in their home.

Expressing her happiness, the Dabangg actress wrote that the painting has completed their home and hopes it continues to bring love, peace and positivity into their lives.

However, while many fans appreciated the heartfelt gesture, others were left questioning one particular detail in the artwork.

Internet asks: “Where is the Kalma?”

While the post received thousands of likes and heartfelt comments celebrating the couple’s message of communal harmony, it also sparked a debate on social media.

Several users pointed out that although the Gayatri Mantra is clearly visible in the artwork, they were unable to identify or read the Kalma.

At the same time, many fans defended the couple, praising Sonakshi and Zaheer for respecting each other’s religions and calling the artwork a beautiful symbol of unity beyond faith.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in June 2024 after dating for several years. Since their wedding, the couple has consistently spoken about celebrating both religions with equal love and respect, earning admiration from fans across the country.