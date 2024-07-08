Sonakshi talks about emotional moment on her wedding day when ‘maa started crying’

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha revealed that her mother, Poonam Sinha, started crying on her wedding day when she realised that the actress would be moving out of their house, Ramayan, after her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

On Sunday, Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared some moments from her wedding day.

The pictures captured heartwarming moments with Sonakshi, her mother, and her father, Shatrughan Sinha.

“At the wedding, Maa started crying when it hit her that I would be moving out of the house. I told her, ‘Maa, don’t worry… Juhu to Bandra is only 25 minutes away,'” Sonakshi wrote in the caption.

The actress shared that she was missing her parents.

“Missing them a lil extra today, so l’m telling myself the exact same thing Hope theres Sunday sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom,” the actress, who was last seen in the series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, added.

Sonakshi married her longtime beau Zaheer in a civil ceremony on June 23.

A glitzy follow-up party was hosted for their friends and close ones at Shilpa Shetty’s luxurious restaurant, Bastian.

On July 2, her father, Shatrughan Sinha, called Sonakshi and Zaheer a “made for each other” couple.

The actor-politician took to social media on Tuesday to express gratitude to his followers for their support with a heartfelt note.

Professionally, Sonakshi will star alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in ‘Kakuda’, a horror comedy set in a curse-inflicted village in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

The film tells the story of a bizarre ritual that requires the opening of a dummy door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Failure to comply invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house.