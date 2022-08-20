Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Mumbai: It’s a baby boy! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on Saturday, August 20 in Mumbai.

Actress Neetu Singh shared the good news on her Instagram. She posted Sonam and Anand’s official statement that read: “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018 after dating for several years. The couple announced the good news in March this year and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Blind’ which is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.