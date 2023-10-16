Sonam Kapoor breaks silence on Israel-Palestine war, see her Insta story

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is the latest celebrity to break the silence on the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. The war has claimed thousands of innocent lives to date but tension escalated after Hamas launched an unprecedented strike on Israel this month.

Various celebrities across the globe have reacted to the conflict but Sonam Kapoor is the only Bollywood actress after Swara Bhasker who spoke on the issue. Taking to her Instagram story, she said that half of the people in Gaza are children. She also shared an excerpt from the New York Time op-ed which is written by eminent columnist Nicholas Kristof. Tennis star Sania Mirza too shared the same post on her Instagram.

The actress first shared the story where she said, “Half of the people in Gaza are children.” Her other story reads, ”If we owe a moral responsibility to Israeli children, then we owe the same moral responsibility to Palestinian children. Their lives have equal weight. If you care about human life only in Israel or only in Gaza, then you don’t actually care about human life.”

As the actress shared that she is against the innocent killings, netizens lauded her and raised eyebrows on Khans of Bollywood who had not spoken on the issue. The actress has earlier mentioned in her various interviews that she is against war and supports human rights organisations.